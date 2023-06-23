‘Court’s injustice’ a reason for current crisis: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has Friday stated that the lack of justice by the courts is one of the major contributing factors to the ongoing crisis in Pakistan.

While speaking in the National Assembly (NA) today, the minister expressed his concerns over the functioning of the Supreme Court, emphasizing that it holds the highest authority in the country’s judicial system.

“A nominated Chief Justice had expressed his lack of faith in the court,” he said acknowledging that such a statement could potentially be seen as ‘contempt of court’.

“According to the constitution, laws passed by the assembly should be decided by the court,” Sanaullah emphasized.

The minister further added that the law stipulates the ‘formation of a committee’ of three senior members, who would then form the bench responsible for deciding the cases.

“The formed committee, however, did not comply with the constitutional and legal requirements,” he stressed.

The Interior Minister asserted that the court holds the authority to interpret the law as per the constitution.

He stressed that arbitrary decisions, made through the formation of ‘questionable benches’, lack necessary force and compromise the power of judgments.

While referring to recent boat capsizing incident near the coast of Greece wherein Pakistani migrants also lost lives, the Interior Minister assured to take firm action against those involved in the illegal business of human trafficking.

The Interior Minister informed the House that around 350 Pakistani migrants were aboard the boat. He said 12 Pakistanis survived the tragedy.

“82 bodies of those aboard the boat have so far been recovered and their identification process is underway with the help of the forensic and NADRA data,” he added.

He said 193 DNA samples have so far been collected to complete the identification process.