LHC grants protective bail to Bushra Bibi until June 26

Justice Amjad Rafiq approves bail plea
Arshad Ali Jun 23, 2023
The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, in the Okara Road corruption case on Friday.

The petition for protective bail in the Okara Road corruption case was heard by Justice Amjad Rafiq.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer presented the case, highlighting her desire to cooperate with the investigation but expressing concerns over the possibility of arrest.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to approve protective bail for Bushra Bibi.

Taking the arguments into consideration, the court made the decision to grant protective bail to Bushra Bibi until June 26, ensuring her temporary protection from arrest.

This development provides a respite for Bushra Bibi as she navigates the legal proceedings related to the corruption case.

