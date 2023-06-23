Watch Live
What happened when passenger forgets 22,000 UAE Dirham at Karachi Airport?

Also forgets his credit cards, driving license, CNIs at airport
Jawed Asghar Jun 23, 2023
PHOTO/FILE

A Dubai returned passenger forgot his bag full of 22,000 UAE Dirham cash and other valuables at Jinnah International Karachi Airport on Friday.

But to his surprise, his bag was returned by the Karachi Airport authorities.

The passenger thanked the airport authorities after getting the 22,000 UAE Dirham currency.

Karachi airport management returned the credit cards, driving license, CNIs, glasses, mobile charger to the passenger.

