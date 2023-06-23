What happened when passenger forgets 22,000 UAE Dirham at Karachi Airport?

A Dubai returned passenger forgot his bag full of 22,000 UAE Dirham cash and other valuables at Jinnah International Karachi Airport on Friday.

But to his surprise, his bag was returned by the Karachi Airport authorities.

The passenger thanked the airport authorities after getting the 22,000 UAE Dirham currency.

Karachi airport management returned the credit cards, driving license, CNIs, glasses, mobile charger to the passenger.