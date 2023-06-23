Titanic sub tragedy: Foreign Office offers condolences to Dawood family

Pakistan’s foreign office (FO) on Friday offered condolences to the Dawood family and the family of other passengers who lost their lives while on board a tourist submersible – Titan – in the North Atlantic.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we appreciate the multinational efforts over the last several days in search of the vessel.

“Our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and the family of other passengers on the sad news about the fate of Titanic submersible in the North Atlantic,” said Mumtaz Zahra on her official Twitter handle.

Shahzada Dawood, a 48-year-old British businessman from one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman were among the five people aboard a missing submersible who died after the vessel “imploded”.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” OceanGate Expeditions said in an official statement.

The statement added, “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time”.