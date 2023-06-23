IHC grants bail to Asad Umar, Qureshi in May 9 riots case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwarts Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in the May 9 riots case on Friday.

Concerned about the possibility of arrest, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar approached the high court, seeking bail.

Fortunately, the court approved their bail plea and issued an order to the police, prohibiting any further arrest.

In addition, the court requested the police to provide records related to the case until July 10.

Furthermore, the court directed the former ministers to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

On Thursday, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar one-day transit bail for their alleged involvement in violating section 144 and attacking the Islamabad police.