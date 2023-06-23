Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 23rd June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 23rd June 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 23rd June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Civilians trial in military courts: SC larger bench resumes hearing SC issues notice to PM Shehbaz in military court trials case Crew of missing Titanic sub died after vessel imploded, US Coast Guard says Related Stories Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Most Popular Govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29th to July 1st Netflix viewers frustrated with ‘Extraction 2’ character ‘Sandro’ Naimal Khawar trolled for getting cosmetic surgery