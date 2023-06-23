Owner of Pakistan’s first air taxi service goes missing

Imran Aslam—head of the first air taxi in Pakistan—went missing from the Jinnah International Karachi Airport on Thursday.

The airport police received a request for the disappearance of Imran Aslam.

The application was submitted to the police station on behalf of Imran Aslam’s manager Tasadeq Hussain.

Imran Aslam associated with the aviation industry is missing since 10 pm on Wednesday,“ the application submitted to the Police station stated.

“It is feared that they have been taken away by unknown persons.,” he claimed. The police have started the investigation related to the incident.