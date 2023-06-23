Youth falls victim to killer kite string in Gujrat

The deadly kite string took another life of the 17-year-old Muaz Zulfikar in Gujarat.

He was the only brother of four sisters and hope of the elderly parents. Muaz was returning from the academy with his sister when a string slit his threat on Rehman Shaheed Road.

The CCTV footage of the incident also came out.

An eyewitness said, “I am a watchman of Dhak Plaza. I suddenly started hearing voices that Tariq is coming here. I went and saw that there was a string around the child’s neck.”

Moaz’s old father appealed to the police and parents to keep their children away from this bloody game.

The father of the victim youth said that there is a string around the child’s neck on Rehman Shaheed Road. “Allah has given us pain and HE will give us patience. My child was the only brother of four sisters.”

“We have suffered a great loss. We had only one child. May Allah protect all children,” he prayed.

Punjab IG took notice of the incident and sought for a report from the RPO. As per last reports, the police could not determine the culprits.