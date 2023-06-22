Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell shine at Mission: Impossible 7 premiere in London

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell wore bright smiles as they graced the red carpet for the premiere of Mission: Impossible 7 Dead Reckoning Part One in London on Thursday. After facing extensive delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an unprecedented budget of $290 million, the 60-year-old Hollywood actor and his 41-year-old co-star were visibly delighted to celebrate the launch of the film.

Following its earlier world premiere in Rome, Mission: Impossible 7 received enthusiastic praise from early critics, who hailed it as ‘dynamite’ and predicted its success as a summer blockbuster.

Hayley made a bold fashion statement with her voluminous satin dress, capturing attention on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Tom, who first portrayed Ethan Hunt in the initial Mission: Impossible movie back in 1996, looked dashing in a three-piece suit. Hayley’s figure-hugging bodice showcased a hint of cleavage before flowing into a gracefully puffed-out skirt. Completing her look, she enhanced her height with heels and elegantly slicked back half of her hair.

Joining the duo on the red carpet was Rebecca Ferguson, reprising her role as Ilsa Faust. The 39-year-old actress radiated elegance in an iridescent white gown adorned with pearls, even sharing a charming moment with co-star Hayley as they posed for photos.

Pom Klementieff stole the spotlight in a stunning black backless minidress and silver Prada platforms. Also gracing the event were Simon Pegg and Ivan Ivashkin. Vanessa Kirby, 35, exuded glamour in a black velvet gown, accentuating her curves with a satin neckline.

In Mission: Impossible 7, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team, accompanied by Grace, embark on a high-stakes mission to locate a perilous new weapon that poses a threat to humanity if it falls into the wrong hands.