Economic stability, poverty alleviation top priority: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, Vice President and Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), held productive meetings with Jam Kamal, former Balochistan Chief Minister, as well as current and former members of Parliament.

During the meeting, which primarily focused on deliberating the party’s future political strategy, Ms Nawaz was extended an invitation to visit Balochistan.

Former Balochistan CM Jam Kamal, along with Senator Anwar Haq Kakar recognised the influential political role of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, they emphasised that their presence and engagement could significantly contribute to bringing about a transformative change in the province of Balochistan.

On the occasion, the PML-N chief organiser expressed her commitment to addressing the prevailing sense of deprivation in Balochistan. She highlighted that the party is diligently implementing comprehensive and tangible measures to uplift the province and ensure the participation of its people in its development.

The Sharif scion also emphasized that the development of Balochistan holds a special place in the heart of Nawaz Sharif, reflecting his dedication to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan as a whole.

The PML-N senior vice president said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started establishment of Danish School and modern Vocational Education in Balochistan for educational institutions in the province.

She also highlights economic stability as top priority, focusing on poverty alleviation, unemployment reduction, and tackling inflation during a discussion with Member of National Assembly Malik Sohail Khan.

Ms Nawaz highlights PM Shehbaz Sharif’s allocation of a development budget of Rs 1150 billion, even in challenging circumstances. Drawing a parallel to nuclear explosions, she asserts that the economic recovery plan will transform Pakistan into an economic powerhouse.

In her discussion with former MPA Akhtar Wali, Maryam Nawaz expressed her admiration for the party’s ideological, loyal, and hardworking leaders and workers. She acknowledged that those who endure through the trials of time are the pride and honor of the party.