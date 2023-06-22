Indian man stayed free at five-star hotel for 603 days

A man in India is suspected of having successfully stayed at a luxurious five-star hotel in Delhi, the capital city, for nearly two years without settling the bill.

The management of Roseate House, located near Delhi airport, alerted the police after discovering this alleged scheme after 603 days of the man’s continuous stay.

It is claimed that he owes the hotel a sum of over 5 million Indian rupees ($70,000).

According to the complaint, the man supposedly colluded with hotel staff members who assisted in concealing the accumulating charges. No arrests have been made thus far.

While the incident was reported to the Delhi police on May 24, the details have only recently surfaced in the local media.

As per reports, the unidentified man initially checked into the hotel on May 30, 2019, booking a room for a single night.

However, he continued to stay there until January 22, 2022 without making any payments.

Allegedly, a staff member facilitated his extended stay by manipulating other guests’ bills or swapping them.

The report does not disclose any names involved in the incident.

A senior police officer stated, “According to the hotel’s regulations, if a guest’s outstanding bill exceeds 50,000 rupees, the staff must inform the superiors and urge the guest to make the payment. However, this protocol was not followed.”