PDMA issues warning as pre-monsoon rains expected from next week

Pre-monsoon rains accompanied by dusty thunderstorms are forecasted in the upper and central parts of Pakistan from June 25 to 30 in light of which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued warning of landslides.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), due to this weather system, rainfall and wind-thundershowers, with a few heavy downpours, are expected in various regions.

These areas include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

The PDMA has advised all district administrations in the province to take necessary precautions due to the expected strong winds and thundershowers.

It has specifically highlighted the risk of landslides in the upper districts, while the rainfall is expected to alleviate the ongoing heatwave.

The district administrations have been instructed to ensure the availability of both small and heavy machinery, as well as to disseminate advisories to tourists and local communities residing in vulnerable hilly areas.

Additionally, all relevant line departments have been urged to remain vigilant in maintaining road connectivity.

In addition, rain and wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara from June 26 to 29.

Furthermore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Larkana may experience rain and wind-thundershowers on June 27 and 28.