PM Shehbaz to meet Nawaz in London for crucial election discussions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Britain to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Friday.

According to sources, the prime minister will visit London after his visit to France, where he will spend three days.

During his stay, he will engage in meetings with PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to discuss matters pertaining to the upcoming general elections.

These consultative meetings will also include the participation of senior party leaders through video conferencing, ensuring comprehensive discussions on important issues.

Sources further said that the anticipated meeting between Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif is expected to encompass comprehensive discussions on various crucial matters, notably the upcoming general elections.

The agenda will encompass exploring potential seat adjustments with allied political parties, as well as delving into other significant issues of mutual concern.