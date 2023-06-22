Crisis hits gamers hard: Troubling signs on horizon

Microsoft has officially announced that the prices for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass will be increased in most countries starting next month.

Starting from July 6, the subscription cost for Xbox Game Pass will rise from its current price of $9.99/£7.99 to $10.99/£8.99. Similarly, the price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will increase from $14.99/£10.99 per month to $16.99/£12.99.

However, there are no plans to raise the rates for PC Game Pass. The price hike will not affect Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

In addition, starting from August 1, the price of the Xbox Series X will also be raised in certain regions, excluding the United States. Currently priced at £449/AU$749 (approximately $499), it will increase to £479.99/AU$799.99, which is an increase of around 11%.

However, the price of the hardware will remain the same in the United States, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia.

Kari Perez, head of gaming communications at Microsoft, explained that the price adjustments were made to align with the competitive conditions in each market. This change will bring the Xbox Series X’s price in line with the current rates of the PS5 in many parts of the world.

As a result, gamers will need to pay a slightly higher price to enjoy some of the top Xbox Series X games. Additionally, there is only about a month left to purchase an Xbox Series X at its current retail price.

This price increase follows a similar move by Sony last year when the PS5’s price was raised by approximately 12% in several major territories. The PS5’s price increased to £479.99/AU$799.95 from £449/AU$599.95.

The price hike affected regions such as Europe, Canada, Japan, China, and Mexico, but not the United States.