Gold prices witness decline in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a decline of Rs 200, reaching Rs 218,500 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs 218,700 on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 172, settling at Rs 187,328 instead of Rs 187,500.

The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced a slight decrease, falling to Rs.171,718 from Rs.171,875, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver remained unchanged, with the per tola price at Rs.2,550 and the price of 10 grams at Rs.2,186.21.

In the international market, the price of gold saw a decline of $5, dropping to $1929 from $1934, as reported by the association.