Government adds June 28 to Eid-ul-Azha holidays

The federal government on Thursday surprised the citizens and added another day off to the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

A notification issued by the cabinet division stated that June 28 has been included in the holidays.

June 28, 29 and 30 (Wednesday, Thursday & Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week.

June 28 to July 1, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday) for the offices observing six days working in a week.

The holiday has been granted on account of Arafat Day, which falls on the 9th day of Zilhajj.

The government had previously announced Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29 to July 1, and that too varied as per the working days a workplace observes.

The cabinet division secretariat issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, June 29, June 30 (Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week and June 29 to July 1 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing six days working a week.