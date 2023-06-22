Watch Live
Government adds June 28 to Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Religious festival to be celebrated in Pakistan on June 29
Usman Khan Jun 22, 2023
The federal government on Thursday surprised the citizens and added another day off to the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

A notification issued by the cabinet division stated that June 28 has been included in the holidays.

  • June 28, 29 and 30 (Wednesday, Thursday & Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week.

  • June 28 to July 1, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday) for the offices observing six days working in a week.

The holiday has been granted on account of Arafat Day, which falls on the 9th day of Zilhajj.

The government had previously announced Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29 to July 1, and that too varied as per the working days a workplace observes.

The cabinet division secretariat issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, June 29, June 30 (Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week and June 29 to July 1 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing six days working a week.

holidays

Eidul Azha 2023

