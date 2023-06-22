Humayun Akhtar also bids PTI adieu

Adding another one in the basket, Humayun Akhtar on Thursday announced quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier in the day, former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar also parted ways with the party.

In a Twitter post, Humayun Akhtar said that since the creation of Pakistan, his family has had an eternal connection with the Pakistan Army.

“We are proud of Pakistan Army and always will be”.

The former PTI leader expressed that the nation will never forget the blood and sacrifices of its martyrs.

He wrote that the Pakistani nation has always respected the armed forces immensely while iterating that the damage done to the memorials of the martyrs was a cause of great sorrow for him as a child of a martyr.