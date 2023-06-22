New PCB chairman to be elected on 27 June

The elections for the new chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be held on 27 June, as Election Commissioner, Mr Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who is also the Acting Chair of the PCB announced new Board of Governors (BOG).

There were many chances in the BOG, as the new BOG includes Muhammad Zaka Ashraf (PCB Patron’s nominee), Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee), National Bank of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), President Larkana Region, President Dera Murad Jamali Region, President Bahawalpur Region and President Hyderabad Region.

Najam Sethi had included the Presidents of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Rawalpindi regions in the BOG, but they were not included this time.

The election commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana said that they would have free and fair elections.