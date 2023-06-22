Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

New PCB chairman to be elected on 27 June

PCB election commissioner announced new BOG ahead of elections
Qadir Khawaja Jun 22, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Zaka Ashraf remained PCB Chairman from 2011 to 2014 as well. PHOTO: AFP/File</p>

Zaka Ashraf remained PCB Chairman from 2011 to 2014 as well. PHOTO: AFP/File

The elections for the new chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be held on 27 June, as Election Commissioner, Mr Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who is also the Acting Chair of the PCB announced new Board of Governors (BOG).

There were many chances in the BOG, as the new BOG includes Muhammad Zaka Ashraf (PCB Patron’s nominee), Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee), National Bank of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), President Larkana Region, President Dera Murad Jamali Region, President Bahawalpur Region and President Hyderabad Region.

Najam Sethi had included the Presidents of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Rawalpindi regions in the BOG, but they were not included this time.

The election commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana said that they would have free and fair elections.

pakistan cricket team

pcb chairman

zaka ashraf

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular