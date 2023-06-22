Cattle thief apprehended in Rawalpindi

In a swift operation, the local police successfully apprehended a notorious cattle thief in Rawalpindi, recovering three stolen goats from his possession. The timely arrest comes as cattle thieves have been on the rise ahead of the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

During routine patrolling, vigilant officers caught the suspect, identified as Zeeshan, red-handed while attempting to steal goats from a private housing society. Acting promptly, the police swiftly apprehended him before he could make a getaway.

Upon searching the suspect, the law enforcement personnel discovered three goats, which were promptly identified by their rightful owner. The stolen livestock has now been returned to their relieved owner, who expressed gratitude for the police’s prompt response and swift action.

The suspect, Zeeshan, is currently in police custody, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the law. The authorities are conducting further investigations to ascertain if he is involved in any other similar criminal activities.