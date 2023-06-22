Imran Khan tried to embody agenda of enemy on May 9: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan tried to embody the agenda of the enemy on May 9.

In a presser outside the Parliament House, Asif claimed that Imran Khan had attempted to sabotage Pakistan Air Force planes, asserting that the government must identify those responsible for the events that transpired on May 9.

He expressed that it was not the first time that the civilians were being tried in military courts, contending that the crimes committed by the suspects had never been witnessed before.

He directly accused PTI chairman of inciting and encouraging attacks against the state.

The defence minister appealed to the judiciary to avoid giving any kind of leniency to the former premier and set a precedent.