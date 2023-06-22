Finance Minister Ishaq Dar loses cool over question about IMF

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed his frustration and anger in response to a journalist’s question about the success of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The incident occurred when the finance minister was coming out of the National Assembly (NA) after attending the budget session.

The atmosphere became tense as the journalist questioned the reasons behind the repeated failures in reaching a successful agreement with the global lender.

Dar, visibly agitated, pointedly replied, “Because people like you are in the system”.

The related journalist in another video claimed that the finance minister ‘slapped’ him. However, it was not visible in the clip circulating on social media.

In a fresh bid to resume the stalled loan programme by completing the pending 9th Review, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day called on IMF Managing Director (MD) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the ongoing programmes and cooperation between Pakistan and IMF.

Recalling their recent telephone conversation on May 27, 2023, the premier apprised Georgieva of Pakistan’s economic outlook.

PM Shehbaz outlined the steps taken by the government for economic growth and stability.

He underscored that all prior actions for the 9th Review under the Extended Fund Facility had been completed and the government of Pakistan was fully committed to fulfilling its obligations as agreed with the IMF.

The premier expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF’s EFF would be released as soon as possible.

This would help strengthen Pakistan’s ongoing efforts towards economic stabilisation, and bring relief to its people, asserted PM Shehbaz.