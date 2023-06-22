Passenger arrested with fake passport while attempting to travel to Turkey

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended a passenger at Karachi Airport who was attempting to travel to Italy via Turkey using a counterfeit Afghan passport. The arrest took place during an operation conducted by FIA immigration authorities.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Ishaq, had obtained the fake passport from an Afghan human trafficker named Haji Gul for a sum of 5,000 Norwegian kroner. The forged passport bore an immigration stamp of Italy. Additionally, the agent had also provided the accused with other travel documents for Italy.

After the passenger was offloaded from the plane, FIA officials promptly transferred him to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for further investigation and necessary legal action.