Mountaineer Fatally Loses Life in Quetta Expedition

A climber tragically lost his life while attempting to scale the challenging 1200 feet high peak in the karkasa mountain range. Muhammad Shakeel slipped and fell into a crack, succumbing to the treacherous conditions.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) promptly launched a seven-hour search operation upon receiving the news at 1:00 am Rescuers tirelessly combed the mountain until 8:00 am, successfully recovering Shakeel’s body from a 400 feet height. The body was then transported to a local hospital.

Following necessary procedures, the authorities handed over the body to Shakeel’s family. Meanwhile, the second climber has been detained by the police for investigation.