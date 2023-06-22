Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

Mountaineer Fatally Loses Life in Quetta Expedition

Body recovered after intensive search operation
Muhammad Atif Ali Jun 22, 2023
<p>Photo: File</p>

A climber tragically lost his life while attempting to scale the challenging 1200 feet high peak in the karkasa mountain range. Muhammad Shakeel slipped and fell into a crack, succumbing to the treacherous conditions.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) promptly launched a seven-hour search operation upon receiving the news at 1:00 am Rescuers tirelessly combed the mountain until 8:00 am, successfully recovering Shakeel’s body from a 400 feet height. The body was then transported to a local hospital.

Following necessary procedures, the authorities handed over the body to Shakeel’s family. Meanwhile, the second climber has been detained by the police for investigation.

Balochistan

mountaineering

