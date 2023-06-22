Did Simpsons predict Titanic sub tragedy?

The Simpsons is a long-running animated sitcom that is known for its humour and its satirical take on American culture. The show has also been credited with predicting several future events, some of which have been quite uncanny.

One of the most famous examples of The Simpsons predicting the future is the 2000 episode “Bart to the Future,” which showed a vision of Springfield in 2030. In the episode, Lisa Simpson is the President of the United States, and she is shown dealing with a number of problems, including a financial crisis and a robot uprising.

Some of the predictions made in the episode have come true, such as the rise of social media and the increasing popularity of virtual reality. However, other predictions, such as the Cubs winning the World Series, have yet to be fulfilled.

In addition to “Bart to the Future,” there have been other episodes of The Simpsons that have made predictions that have come true. For example, the episode “Lisa on Ice” showed a scene in which a bully writes a message on an Apple Newton PDA that is then autocorrected to something else. This prediction came true when Apple released the iPhone, which had a similar autocorrect feature.

The Simpsons has also been credited with predicting the rise of Donald Trump, the 2011 London riots, and the 2016 Greek financial crisis. While it is impossible to say for sure whether the writers of The Simpsons actually predicted these events, it is clear that the show has a knack for making eerily accurate predictions about the future.

Five people aboard a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic had just hours left of their presumed air supply on Thursday, the fifth day of a massive multinational search across thousands of square miles in the remote North Atlantic.

The minivan-sized Titan, operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 8 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Sunday but lost contact with its support ship near the end of what should have been a two-hour dive to the century-old shipwreck.

Having set off with 96 hours of air, according to the company, its oxygen would likely be depleted some time on Thursday morning. Precisely when depends on factors such as whether the craft still has power and how calm those on board are, experts say, and assumes the Titan is still intact.

And it seems like another prediction by the cartoon has come true.

The clips from the episode show uncanny resemblance between the actual and hypothetical events.