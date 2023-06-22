PSB gives foreign Hockey coach Siegfried Aikman’s payment cheque to PHF

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) finally paid a cheque for the payment of former coach Pakistan Hockey Team Siegfried Aikman on Thursday.

The Dutch coach, Aikman had recently resigned as the coach as he was not paid salary for many months.

Director General PHF Shoaib Khoso invited PHF Secretary Haider Hussain and former captain Shakeel Abbasi and paid a cheque of Rs 13,013,432.

Haider Hussain said after receiving the cheque that he was thankful to IPC Minister Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari and DG PSB Shoaib Khoso.

He said that the promotion of sports in Pakistan is not possible without the help of PSB and IPC Minister.

Haider Hussain also told that Pakistan Hockey Team’s have been performing well recently and they won two medals in last three events.

Pakistan Junior Team had recently won silver medal in Asian Junior Hockey Championship in Oman.

Pakistan Hockey Team will also participate in Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, India in August.