Aleem Khan chairs first meeting of IPP’s manifesto committee

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party held the first meeting of its manifesto committee under the chairmanship of party President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The meeting was attended by Amir Kiani, Ishaq Khakwani, Chaudhry Noraiz Shakoor and Rana Nazir Ahmed.

Dr Murad Raas, Pir Saeedul Hasan Shah, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Ajmal Cheema also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the party manifesto in detail.

Aleem Khan said the manifesto of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will be an expression of the aspirations of the Pakistani people.

“We have come together to struggle for making Pakistan a welfare state in its true sense,” the party president said.

“We will end the politics of hatred, violence, and division,” Khan said further.

The veteran politician said the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will present before the people a comprehensive plan to deal with the economic challenges facing the country.

“We will lift the burden of suffering off the shoulders of the people,” he insisted.

Regional committees

Meanwhile, the party’s central secretary general, Amir Mehmood Kiani, announced the regional committees of the party in consultation with Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Aleem Khan.

The regional committees shall within 10 days recommend to the secretary general’s office the names of the office-bearers of the district body in their respective divisions with mutual consultation.

The committees will also look after the political affairs of the party in their respective divisions and districts till the formation of the district body.

The Lahore division organizing committee includes Murad Raas, Mian Khalid Mehmud, Shoaib Siddiqui, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri, Rai Aslam Kharal, and Chaudhry Amin.

The Gujranwala division body includes Rana Nazir, Chaudhry Ikhlaq, Syedul Hassan Shah and Mamoon Tarar. The Faisalabad body comprises Ajmal Cheema, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Chaudhry Ali Akhter, Kashif Ashaq and Sheikh Yaqub.

Similar bodies for Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi were also notified.