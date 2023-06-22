Watch Live
Ghulam Sarwar Khan quits PTI over May 9 riots

Strongly condemns attacks on military installations; demands strict action against arsonists
Yasir Hakeem Jun 22, 2023
Another jolt to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday announced to quit the party over May 9 mayhem.

Mr Sarwar in a statement condemning events that unfolded following PTI chairman Imran Khan’s arrest said he and his family’s longstanding commitment to politics.

He stressed the need for holding accountable those individuals involved in the attacks on military installations, advocating for strict punishment for such acts.

Moreover, the former PTI leader voiced his dissent regarding the party’s policy of targeting every political forum, asserting that a confrontational approach towards institutions should be avoided.

