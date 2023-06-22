Federal cabinet reconstitutes ECL committee

The federal cabinet has reconstituted the committee responsible for overseeing matters related to the Exit Control List (ECL).

The committee will be chaired by Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq, who has been appointed as the convener. Previously, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar held this position.

Alongside Minister Sadiq, Federal Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar has been appointed as a member of the ECL Committee. Additionally, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Communications Minister Asad Mehmood will also serve as members.

The primary role of the committee is to review and make recommendations regarding the inclusion or removal of names from the ECL.

The Supreme Court had directed the government to bring the recent changes in the rules of the ECL within the “ambit of the law”.