Asad Umar, Qureshi granted transit bail in section 144 violation case

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted one-day transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwarts Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in section 144 violation and attack on Islamabad police.

Concerned about the possible arrest, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar approached the Peshawar High Court, seeking bail and requesting an expedited hearing for the case.

During the hearing, the court taking their plea into consideration, granted them a one-day transit bail, preventing their arrest until tomorrow.

As part of the bail conditions, the court has directed both leaders to appear before the Islamabad court tomorrow.