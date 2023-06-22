Seven years on, fans remember Amjad Sabri

Seven years have passed since the untimely demise of one of Pakistan’s most beloved qawwali singers, Amjad Sabri. Yet, his voice continues to resonate with millions of fans around the world, and his memory remains etched in the hearts of those who were captivated by his soulful performances.

Sabri’s musical legacy and his contribution to the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan are remembered and cherished to this day.

Amjad Sabri hailed from a family of Qawwals, and his father, Ghulam Farid Sabri, was a renowned qawwal himself.

Born on December 23, 1976, in Karachi, Amjad Sabri inherited his father’s remarkable talent and soon emerged as a rising star in the world of qawwali. He received his training in the traditional style of qawwali from his father and uncle, Maqbool Sabri, who formed the famous Sabri Brothers duo.

Sabri’s performances were characterized by his powerful and captivating voice, filled with devotion and spirituality. He had a unique ability to transport listeners into a state of ecstasy, blending traditional qawwali with modern influences to create a harmonious fusion of sounds.

His renditions of qawwali classics, such as “Bhar Do Jholi Meri” and “Tajdar-e-Haram,” became iconic and were celebrated by music enthusiasts worldwide.

Beyond his musical prowess, Amjad Sabri was revered for his unwavering commitment to promoting peace, love, and religious harmony through his music. His qawwalis transcended cultural and religious boundaries, resonating with people of all faiths and backgrounds. Sabri’s performances became a symbol of unity, emphasizing the shared values and spiritual essence that connect humanity.

Tragically, on June 22, 2016, Amjad Sabri’s life was cut short in a senseless act of violence. He was targeted and assassinated in Karachi, leaving behind a void in the world of qawwali that is difficult to fill.

However, even in death, Amjad Sabri’s influence and impact endure. His melodies continue to inspire and move audiences, and his message of peace and love remains relevant in a world fraught with division.

Amjad Sabri’s fans, both in Pakistan and across the globe, continue to remember him as an extraordinary talent and a beacon of light in the world of music.

Seven years on, Amjad Sabri’s name is still uttered with reverence and his songs continue to be sung with deep admiration.