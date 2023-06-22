National Assembly declares HEC’s Holi order unconstitutional

The National Assembly has rejected as unconstitutional the order of the Higher Education Commission, regarding a restriction on Holi celebrations at universities.

During the NA session on Thursday, the speaker also gave a ruling against the HEC order.

He said the Constitution allowed this, and that all religions have full freedom to celebrate their festivals.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf further said Article 20 of the Constitution further explains this.

“This is a guarantee from the Constitution and it cannot be deviated from,” he added.

The prime minister has also taken notice of this matter, the speaker said, adding whoever gave such an order is unconstitutional.

Parliament will see further if any action has to be taken, the speaker remarked.

Education Minister Rana Tanveer told the House that the HEC had withdrawn its letter related to Holi, adding the commission should not have written this letter.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said everyone is free to worship as per their faiths, the minister said, adding Holi is an important festival that no one should object to.

He further claimed his ministry had no knowledge of the letter. He added that he did not let the HEC people sleep from 10pm to 4am and asked them to withdraw the letter.

The HEC WhatsApped at 4am that the letter has been withdrawn, Rana Tanveer told the House. He further observed that the HEC has been asked not to do such a thing in the future.

What happens in India against Muslims is before everyone, the minister remarked, adding all religions have full freedom and government protection in Pakistan.