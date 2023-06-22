FIA arrests another suspected human trafficker involved in Greece boat tragedy

The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has so far arrested 16 human traffickers including 11 from Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and six from Gujarat region and on Thursday another suspect Ali Ahmed was arrested.

The accused took Rs2.5 million from the victims passengers to provide them passage till Libya in order to their final destination to Europe.

The authorities have arrested eight alleged human smugglers from Gujranwala region while two smugglers belonging from Lahore are in jail.

The AJK Police lodged 26 FIRs against human traffickers and 11 of them have been arrested including prime accused Raheem who used to take Rs2.6 million from the people.

The FIA has given two days to AJKP Police to complete the investigation.

So far over 100 DNA samples have been collected from the families of the victims who went missing in Greece boat tragedy. A number of teams set up to arrest human traffickers from Gujarat, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

AJK DIG Mirpur said Khalid Mehmood Chauhan said that another two human traffickers—Raja Rauf and Raja Shakeel—were arrested. The tally of arrested suspected human traffickers from AJK reached 14.

The FIA official said that three inquires were underway to probe the matter.