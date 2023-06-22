Paris summit: PM, Saudi crown prince discuss matters of mutual interest

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammad bin Salman here on the sidelines of the summit for New Global Financing Pact.

Besides discussing matters relating to mutual interests, the two leaders agreed to further expand the shared actions to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

The premier expressed his best wishes to the Saudi Crown Prince.

Prince Muhammad bin Salman also expressed his goodwill for the Pakistani government and its people.