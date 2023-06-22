ECP asks caretaker govts to play roles in holding impartial, peaceful elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan has written letters to the caretaker governments to play their roles in holding impartial and peaceful elections.

The commission has also pointed out that there have been complaints of interference in the work of probable candidates, which must be looked into.

The ECP letter says the role and duties of the caretaker government is to maintain neutrality and impartiality.

Caretaker government also needs to be non-controversial, the commission maintained.

It further says that there have been complaints of interference in the work of potential candidates contesting the elections.

It has been learned that some people from the district, divisional administration and various departments are interfering.

The election commission expects the caretaker governments to perform their duties as per the statutory mandate, the letter states.

The caretaker governments need to keep an eye on their subordinates, it further said, and instructed that officers of the district offices and field formations should be monitored.