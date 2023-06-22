Sindh govt launches mobile app for Peoples Bus Service

In a significant move aimed at enhancing commuter convenience, Sindh Transport Minister, Sharjeel Memon, officially introduced a mobile application for the Peoples Bus Service on Thursday.

Addressing the launching ceremony held in Karachi, Sharjeel Memon stated that the primary objective behind the app’s launch is to provide ease and comfort to the city’s commuters. Improving the transportation system across Sindh, with a particular focus on Karachi, is of utmost importance to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Minister Memon expressed, “The Sindh Government empathizes with the travel difficulties faced by the people and seeks to alleviate their suffering.”

The minister further revealed that the bus service has been integrated into an online system, offering a range of features to benefit users. These include:

Real-time vehicle tracking enables citizens to monitor the location of the bus.

Direct complaint registration to the concerned authorities, facilitating prompt resolution of issues.

Online booking services, route information, fare details, and other pertinent information accessible to users.

Implementation of an Intelligent Transport System to monitor and manage bus operations effectively.

Minister Memon also announced that more green and red buses are scheduled to join the People’s Bus service in July, further improving public transportation options.

Additionally, he highlighted recent successful initiatives, such as the introduction of the first E-bus and Pink bus in Karachi. He expressed the government’s commitment to exploring the possibility of launching an electric taxi service in the city as well.

Further, the ongoing Yellow Line and Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs2 billion, are progressing rapidly, he added.

“Once completed, it will be Pakistan’s sole BRT system to operate on Biogas, aligning with sustainable energy practices.”

The launch of the mobile app marks a significant step forward in streamlining public transportation and enhancing the overall commuting experience for the residents of Karachi.

He said the Sindh Government remains dedicated to continuously improving transport services and addressing the needs of the people.