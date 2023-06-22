ATC extends judicial remand of Yamsin Rashid for two weeks
Also extends judicial remand of Mehmood-ur-Rashid
An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of Yasmin Rashid for another 14 days in a case blocking the Sherpao bridge road and making provocative speeches.
Lahore Police produced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid before the court in a Sarwar Road Police Station case.
The court also extended the judicial remand of Mehmood-ul-Rashid in the Gulberg case by 14 days.
Dr Yasmin Rashid
