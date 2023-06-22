Watch Live
ATC extends judicial remand of Yamsin Rashid for two weeks

Also extends judicial remand of Mehmood-ur-Rashid
Arshad Ali Jun 22, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of Yasmin Rashid for another 14 days in a case blocking the Sherpao bridge road and making provocative speeches.

Lahore Police produced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid before the court in a Sarwar Road Police Station case.

The court also extended the judicial remand of Mehmood-ul-Rashid in the Gulberg case by 14 days.

Dr Yasmin Rashid

