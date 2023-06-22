Institutions trespassing on each other’s boundaries creates conflicts: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that they have repeatedly said that institutions should not trespass on each other’s boundaries, as it creates conflicts among them.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly during a session chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the minister said the impact of the dissolution of the Supreme Court bench hearing pleas against the military court trials of civilians will come to the fore in a few days.

He claimed that people who have raised the issue have political motives.

“You and I both know them. They want attention, you know it well.”

Also Read: Larger bench hearing pleas against trial of civilians in military courts dissolved

Such crimes have not happened before in the history of the country, the minister remarked, adding he did not know how many civilians will be tried in military courts, as the extent of their crimes has to be seen too.

Asif said the attackers were apparently political activists but were encouraged by their leader to attack the state.

He then said he would like to address the judiciary that they should leave some legacy to be remembered through.

“Let’s hope you don’t become a thing of the past and history deletes you,” he remarked.

He claimed the judiciary had already encroached upon the state boundaries, and claimed no new legislation was being made.