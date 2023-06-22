Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 22 June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 22 June 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 22 June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Larger bench hearing pleas against trial of civilians in military courts dissolved Five killed, 14 injured in Mexico multiple-vehicle collision FIA arrests passenger with fake Afghan passport at Karachi airport Related Stories Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Most Popular Govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29th to July 1st Naimal Khawar trolled for getting cosmetic surgery Netflix viewers frustrated with ‘Extraction 2’ character ‘Sandro’