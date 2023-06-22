Five killed, 14 injured in Mexico multiple-vehicle collision

In an unfortunate incident, at least five people were killed while 14 others sustained injuries in a collision involving several vehicles in Tepatitlán, Mexico.

The accident, which occurred on a major highway, quickly escalated into a devastating inferno, engulfing four cars, a tractor-trailer, a truck, and seven vans.

Rescue teams and police reached the site after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

Many injured are said to be in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and heart-wrenching, with billowing smoke and flames engulfing the wreckage.

Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The sequence of events leading to the ignition and rapid spread of fire is also under investigation.

Road accidents in Mexico have been a recurring concern, with traffic congestion, speeding, and driver negligence often contributing to such incidents.