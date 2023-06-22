FIA arrests passenger with fake Afghan passport at Karachi airport

In a significant development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration took swift action and apprehended a passenger at Jinnah International Airport Karachi who was attempting to travel to Karachi using a counterfeit Afghan passport.

According to FIA officials, the suspect identified as Mohammad Ishaq had intended to board a flight to Italy, but his fraudulent travel documents were promptly detected.

Investigations revealed that the accused had acquired a fake Afghan passport, complete with a forged immigration stamp, from an individual named HajiGul, who operates as an agent.

Moreover, Haji Gul also facilitated the provision of additional travel documents to Italy for the accused, further highlighting the extent of their illicit activities.

Subsequently, the FIA officials immediately offloaded the passenger and took him into custody.

The case has since been transferred to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, which specializes in dealing with such incidents.

Earlier, the FIA Immigration Police had arrested three passengers, one of whom is a Chinese national, at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi for attempting to travel on fraudulent travel documents.

The primary suspect, identified as Leo Ping, was apprehended while attempting to board a flight from Karachi to Bahrain. Investigations revealed that Ping was in possession of forged travel documents.