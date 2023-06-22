Stalled loan programme in focus as PM Shehbaz meets IMF chief

In a fresh bid to resume stalled loan programme by completing the pending 9th Review, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called on Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the ongoing programs and cooperation between Pakistan and IMF.

Recalling their recent telephone conversation on 27 May 2023, the Prime Minister apprised Ms. Georgieva of Pakistan’s economic outlook.

Shehbaz Sharif outlined the steps taken by the Government for economic growth and stability. He underscored that all prior actions for the 9th Review under the Extended Fund Facility had been completed and the Government of Pakistan was fully committed to fulfilling its obligations as agreed with the IMF.

Premier expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF’s EFF would be released as soon as possible.

This would help strengthen Pakistan’s on-going efforts towards economic stabilization, and bring relief to its people, asserted Shehbaz.

The Managing Director of the IMF shared her institution’s perspective on the ongoing review process. The meeting provided a useful opportunity to take stock of the progress in that context.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Ms. Sherry Rehman; Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq; Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb; Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Ms. Aisha Ghaus Pasha; Special Assistant to PM, Mr. Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to France, Mr. Asim Iftikhar Ahmad attended the meeting.