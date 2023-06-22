ACE summons Imran Khan, Uzma Khan in land fraud case today

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and his sister Uzma Khan today in a Layyah land fraud case.

A spokesperson for ACE issued a statement warning Imran Khan that this would be his final opportunity to appear before unilateral action is taken against him.

In addition to Imran Khan, his sister and her husband Ahad Majeed Niazi have also been directed to appear before the anti-corruption authorities.

The spox also revealed that a summon notice had been affixed to the Zaman Park residence, indicating the deposed premier’s involvement in the alleged land scam.

The notice was received by Advocate Ali Ijaz, who is believed to be connected to the case.

The evidence collected thus far suggests that Imran Khan and his associates exerted pressure on revenue officers stationed in Bani Gala to facilitate the illegal transfer of land, he added.

The case

Dr Uzma and her husband, Ahad Majeed Niazi, have been accused of engaging in fraudulent activities and leveraging political influence to acquire 5,261 kanal land in the Nawan Kot area of tehsil Chaubara, located in Layyah district.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed, Dr Uzma and her husband allegedly purchased the land at a significantly lower price of Rs130 million, despite its actual value being estimated at Rs6 billion.

This land acquisition is particularly noteworthy as it is situated along the path of the Greater Thal Canal project, which aims to provide irrigation to areas such as Layyah, Bhakkar, and Jhang.

The co-accused in this case is the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who is alleged to have employed his position as the Prime Minister to assist his sister. It is claimed that he used his office to facilitate the land acquisition process.

Currently, Dr Uzma and her husband have been granted bail until June 27, allowing them temporary freedom in relation to this case.