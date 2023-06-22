GB, KP expect glacial lake outbursts amid higher-than-normal temperatures: Sherry

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said that the risk of flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) is on the rise, with temperatures in upper areas of country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expected to be 4-6 degrees higher than normal.

She shared an alert issued by the KP National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) that alerted district administrations, local organizations, communities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures, especially during the upcoming week, coinciding with Eid ul Azha.

“Let’s prioritize safety,” she empathized.

Pakistan is home to more glaciers than any other country outside the polar region, the climate change minister said.

“Last year, over 30 Scaling-up of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) incidents displaced thousands of people,” she added.

