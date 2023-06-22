Soaring temperatures and humidity grip Pakistan, loadshedding woes continue

As the nation braces itself for scorching weather conditions, the Pakistan Meteorological Office has forecast a steady rise in temperatures until June 24, accompanied by persistent humidity across the country.

According to the Met Office, the outlook for the coming days indicates hot and humid conditions, with the possibility of gusty hot winds sweeping through the plain regions during the afternoon.

Major areas, including Islamabad, Sindh, KP, and Punjab, are expected to experience high humidity levels alongside increasing temperatures.

Balochistan, on the other hand, will face hot and dry weather, with the western and southern regions likely to witness extreme temperatures.

In terms of precipitation, rain is anticipated in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Zhob, Barkhana, and multiple areas of Azad Kashmir, providing some respite from the sweltering heat.

However, concerns regarding the power supply persist. Reports from the power division reveal that load-shedding durations have stretched to six to eight hours in urban areas and 10-12 hours in rural areas.

The shortfall in electricity generation is currently estimated at 7,200 megawatts as of June 21.

The power division further discloses that the demand for electricity stands at 26,900 MW, while the actual production amounts to only 19,700 MW. Among the sources, hydropower contributes 5,800 MW, independent power producers (IPPs) generate 10,500 MW, and 1,200 MW is derived from renewable energy sources.

As the country grapples with these weather and power challenges, authorities are urged to take necessary measures to alleviate the burden on the public and ensure a steady supply of electricity during these demanding times.