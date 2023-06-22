Submersible incapable of dropping to Titanic wreckage, withstanding pressure: experts

Questions have begun to be raised on the poor security arrangements aboard the Titanic submersible that has gone missing.

Experts say the Titan submersible was not capable enough to go down to the Titanic wreckage and withstand the water pressure, and the CEO was informed of this.

According to reports, the submarine has two communication systems: text messages and security sounds or signals.

But both these systems stopped functioning about an hour and 45 minutes after the Titan landed in the sea. Which would have likely caused the Titan to lose power or explode due to a malfunction.

Both situations are dangerous, the experts say.

Titan has seven backup systems for returning to the surface, one of which is that everyone will return to the sea surface once they fall unconscious.

Regrettably, the submersible’s vanishing during the expedition has brought attention to the numerous challenges and risks associated with deep-sea exploration.

This incident underscores the intricate nature of underwater exploration and the ongoing endeavor to unravel the enigmas surrounding the Titanic.