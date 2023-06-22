Eid ul Azha 2023: PIA offers massive discount on domestic travel

The national carrier has announced to offer massive discount on the domestic flights on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The passengers will get 10 percent discount on all PIA domestic flights.

“The discount will be effective during the Eid holidays from June 30 to July 1,” the spokesman of Pia said.

He added that discounted tickets can be issued immediately.

