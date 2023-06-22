Karachi police nab prime accused in Machhar Colony lynching case

Karachi police have arrested a prime accused in connection with the lynching of two telecom engineers in Machhar Colony last year.

Two workers from a telecom company were pelted with stones and brutally beaten to death by residents of Machhar Colony on October 28, after some accused them of being dacoits and child kidnappers. The two workers were identified as Ayman Javed and Ishaq Mahar.

Read here: Mob lynches two telecom company employees in Karachi’s Machhar Colony

After several months, the police arrested the prime accused, identified as Khalil ur Rehman. The accused was involved in the brutal killing of the telecom company’s employees.

According to the police, the accused had fled after the incident, but he was arrested based on intelligence information.

The police claimed that so far, they have arrested as many as 42 suspects involved in the incident.