35 migrants feared dead as boat sinks off Spain’s Canary Islands

At least two migrants died while 35 more were feared dead after an inflatable boat en route to the Canary Island sank, according to the Spanish authorities and an aid group.

As per details, the dinghy – heading to the Spanish archipelago— was carrying 61 migrants and refugees.

A spokeswoman for Maritime Rescue, Spain’s sea search-and-rescue agency, stated: “the lifeless body of a minor” and “the corpse of a man” had been found.

The country’s maritime rescue service said Moroccan authorities had rescued 24 people.

Spain is a major gateway for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Reportedly, over 12,000 migrants have died or disappeared since 2019 while trying to reach Spain by sea.

Last week at least 81 migrants died when the boat capsized off the coast of Greece, in one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean.

So far, 104 people have been rescued. However, hundreds are still missing and feared dead, including around 100 children, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).