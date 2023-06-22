Ex-lawmaker of PTI Shaheena Khoosa arrested from DG Khan: Police

A former lawmaker from PTI seat Shaheena Khoosa has been arrested from Dera Ghazi Khan DG Khan in a case registered against her over May 9 riots.

Police said the accused will be presented in court on Thursday (today).

Shaheena is a wife of Najib Ullah Khosa. She was elected as Member, Provincial Assembly of the Punjab in General Elections 2018 against one of the seats reserved for women.

She served as Women Medical Officer, Health Department Punjab during 1991-97 and as a Gynaecologist during 1997-99.

Also serving as a Gynaecologist at a private Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan.