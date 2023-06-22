Money laundering case against PM’s son-in-law, others deferred till July 5

An accountability court of Lahore has deferred summoning of the son-in-law of the prime minister and other suspects in a money laundering case, and adjourned the proceedings till July 5.

The court was hearing a money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz, son-in-law Haroon Yousuf and others.

The accountability court postponed the summoning of Haroon Yousuf and those who joined the investigation later.

A NAB report presented in court said that no evidence was found against the PM’s other son Suleman Shehbaz, Haroon Yousuf and Tahir Naqvi.

The court adjourned further proceedings on the case till July 5.

The court also accepted Hamza Shehbaz’s request for one-day exemption from appearance.

Hamza’s application stated that he cannot appear due to a back pain.

Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman heard the money laundering reference.